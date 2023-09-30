Project Iceworm: The Pentagon's Secret Base Under The Greenland Ice

In the middle of the 20th century, global war drove the development of nuclear capabilities. Following the success (such as it was) of the Manhattan Project, the United States and much of the rest of the world became increasingly interested in the potential of nuclear armaments, triggering a Cold War between the United States and the then-Soviet Union.

Part of the U.S.' nuclear strategy was spreading missiles outside the country to strategic points around the world. The plan had two strategic advantages — the first was that the United States could launch nuclear missiles, if needed, from locations within striking distance of the Soviet Union. The second was that spreading out the nuclear arsenal made it more challenging to locate and destroy.

To that end, in the 1960s, the U.S. military built a semi-permanent city inside underground tunnels carved into Greenland's ice sheets. Officially, a scientific research station was testing construction methods in the region's icy environment and doing climate science. In actuality, the frozen city hid a potentially deadly secret.