The Reason Why America Doesn't Build More Nuclear Power Plants

In the United States, the cost to build a new nuclear reactor is enormous. Estimates place contemporary construction projects at as high as $10 billion per reactor. This comes as a result of the massive concrete demands, safety inclusions, and many other factors. As well, once the build is finished, costs continue to pour into the operation of the facility—the difference between what is known as overnight construction costs and the operational price tag that comes afterward.

As of 2016, Vox reports that the overnight construction costs on nuclear projects launched two years earlier stood at $5,366 per kilowatt. In contrast, wind capture facilities cost roughly $1,980 per kilowatt in these building expenses at the time. In 2022, the EIA reported figures of $6,695 in base overnight costs for light water reactors and $1,718 for wind facilities, further driving home the stark dollars and cents of the matter.

This discrepancy in upfront costs makes nuclear technology a hard sell to those financing new energy projects across the country. While some other nations have made a concerted effort to build smaller, more numerous nuclear facilities to account for facets of the price tag, the U.S. energy sector has typically opted to build towering structures. Alternative power supply has therefore remained an attractive solution to new demands on the grid throughout much of humanity's modern, nuclear age.

Similarly, the 93 active nuclear reactors in America are situated at 55 power plants that can be found largely clustered around population centers. As a result, spatial constraints and overall demand appear to be pushing new projects of all types into new territories that simply can't justify the expense or require the massive output potential of a nuclear reactor.