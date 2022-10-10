This Green Energy Source Could Undercut Solar

Renewable energy technologies are a fantastic and ever-changing segment of the world of technology. Today, researchers are finding innovative ways to improve solar cells, capture phenomenal amounts of wind energy, and a group of designers has even pioneered a novel means of capturing tidal swell energy. A research team from Australia recently concluded a pilot run of the tech, which is called UniWave.

Essentially, the device works like a natural blowhole found in coastal rock formations. There is a cavernous underwater space and an aerial segment filled with a cordon of air. Wave Swell Energy, the company behind the UniWave device, reports that as wave energy rushes toward the shore, the air inside the unit is pushed out through a valve, which closes to create a vacuum when the water drops back down. That vacuum pulls in outside a through a turbine, creating energy in the process. This energy capture device is based on the idea of the oscillating water column and doesn't require a certain type of weather to function properly.

Unlike solar panels or wind turbines, the waves routinely pound against the shore, with the only real change coming in the height of each wave during high and low tides throughout a lunar cycle and daily shifts. This technology has the capacity to revolutionize the way that humans think of renewable energy generation because the unit seemingly creates no adverse environmental impact, with a potentially net-positive occurrence as a consequence. In a recent interview (via CNET), the CEO of Wave Swell Energy reported that the device actually attracted an abundance of marine life.