The World's First Nuclear Submarine And Its Incredible Trip To The North Pole

Between March 1869 and June 1870, Jules Verne published his now-famous science fiction story "Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea." It tells the tale of a group of adventurers aboard a technologically advanced (for the time period) submarine controlled by the eccentric Captain Nemo.

The fictional vessel of Verne's story was powered electrically — something of a novelty at the time, the first electric streetlights wouldn't be installed for another eight years — allowing it to reach depths and explore environments never before seen. Verne called his vessel the Nautilus.

When the United States government decided to build a nuclear-powered submarine, it took inspiration from Verne's cutting-edge vessel, at least in the name. The USS Nautilus was the world's first nuclear-powered submarine, and it revolutionized the way we navigate the world's oceans, not to mention the way we conduct warfare. The Nautilus carried out a number of missions over the course of 25 years in the water, but it's most famous was an under-ice crossing of the North Pole, cutting a new path between the Pacific and Atlantic. Here's how that happened.