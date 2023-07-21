10 Of The Most Powerful Nuclear Bombs Ever Detonated

Humans have yet to develop a more powerful and devastating weapon than the nuclear bomb. The largest bombs are capable of not only razing entire cities to the ground but also releasing extreme levels of radiation that will continue to contaminate Earth and its inhabitants for many years after the explosion occurs, with the full effects only recently beginning to be understood by scientists. J. Robert Oppenheimer is considered to be the "father of the atomic bomb," heading the lab working on the Manhattan Project and ultimately responsible for the development of the first working examples. However, it was in the late '50s and early '60s that the first very high-yield weapons began to be tested, with the U.S. and the Soviet Union facing off against each other for military supremacy in a show of Cold War posturing.

Ultimately, the development of these so-called "superbombs" ended with the 1963 Limited Test Ban Treaty, but the threat of nuclear warfare is still very much present today. In fact, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists announced it would move its "Doomsday Clock" to 90 seconds to midnight in January 2023, reflecting the fact that, in the view of the world's leading nuclear experts, a global nuclear catastrophe is now closer than ever before. Thankfully, however, it seems the days of very high-yield bombs are now in the past, and we can all hope that no new entries are ever needed to the list of the most powerful nuclear bombs ever detonated.