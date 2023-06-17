The Story Behind The Original MiG Soviet Fighter Plane

Right from the outset of the war, it was designed to intercept high-altitude bombers and engage from long ranges. In practice, the MiG-3's combat role wasn't as clean cut. It only became a "fighter" plane out of necessity as air-to-air fights were happening at closer distances than originally anticipated. Unlike other MiGs that would come later and become some of the most ubiquitous aircraft in the sky, the MiG-3 wasn't a fantastic plane right out of the gate.

It was decidedly not a winner as far as World War II aviation is concerned. The planes were a maintenance nightmare and hard to fly. According to the Palm Springs Air Museum, around 3,400 MiG-3 hit the skies. But the plane was shot down in great enough numbers that only three survive today, and none have the original liquid cooled V-12 engine.

Given the closed off nature of the Soviet Union after splitting up Europe, very little reliable information about the early MiG exists. It wasn't until the 1950s and 1960s when jet-powered MiGs showed up against American fighters that the Western world took notice of what was coming out of Russia's aircraft factories. As for Soviet World War II fighters, planes like the Ilyushin Il-2 "Shturmovik" took center stage, leaving the MiG-3 in relative obscurity.