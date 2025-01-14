F22 Raptor Top Speed: How Fast Is The Fighter Jet?

The F-22 Raptor was the world's first operational fifth-generation fighter jet, and remains one of the most advanced planes in the air. Lockheed Martin receives a lot of credit for making the plane what it is, but the aerospace firm isn't the only company responsible for the F-22's biggest strengths and weaknesses. Both Boeing and Pratt & Whitney had a hand in garnering the F-22 the attention it has received since it entered service for the U.S. Air Force in 2005. Lockheed Martin and Boeing designed the jet's body, and Pratt & Whitney manufactured its twin F119-PW-100 turbofan engines with afterburners and two-dimensional thrust-vectoring nozzles that can each produce 35,000 pounds of thrust.

It's not the fastest fighter jet in the Air Force's arsenal — that title goes to the F-15E Strike Eagle – but it's up there. Just how fast it goes depends on its altitude, because a lower altitude comes with a higher level of drag while a higher one means less drag. At sea level, it can get up to 921 mph or Mach 1.21. At higher altitudes, however, it exceeds Mach 2 or 1,534 mph.

The Air Force manual for the F-22 says that the Raptor's top speed is Mach 2, but James E. "JB" Brown pushed it to Mach 2.1 once just to prove it was possible, according to The War Zone. Brown is a former Air Force chief test pilot as well as president and CEO of the National Test Pilot School.