Every Jet In Service That Can Supercruise

Lockheed Martin's F-22 Raptor is the U.S. Air Force's pride and joy when it comes to combat, and rightfully so. The twin Pratt & Whitney F119-PW-100 turbofan engines can get it to travel faster than Mach 2 with the afterburner engaged, allowing it reach its destination in no time at all. However, whenever the pilot wants to conserve fuel and improve the jet's range, it can supercruise faster than Mach 1.5, making the Raptor an exceptionally impressive weapon. With its supercruise ability, it can get to its destination quickly, fly its mission, ensure that its job is complete, tango with enemy fighters if need be, and still have enough fuel to make it back to base.

Advertisement

Yes, the Raptor is getting up there in years, as it has been in service since 2005, but no replacements are being developed at the moment. The Air Force is confident in its capabilities going forward, with Gen. Kenneth S. Wilsbach explaining to The War Zone in July that a number of planned upgrades will keep it in service for many years to come. And the Air Force praised the Raptor in 2022, saying ,"The sophisticated F-22 aerodesign, advanced flight controls, thrust vectoring, and high thrust-to-weight ratio provide the capability to outmaneuver all current and projected aircraft." It's so advanced that America won't risk selling the F-22 to foreign countries, including our closest aillies, which might reveal the secrets to its success.

Advertisement