MiG-29 Vs Su-27: How The Soviet Fighter Jets Compare

The Cold War was a significant era that came off the heels of World War II and almost immediately turned allies into acquaintances kept at arms-length, gradually devolving into rivals. Every country was under a heightened level of anxiety, afraid of saying or doing the wrong thing. However, to keep each other in check, the major powers expanded their military strength, building new vehicles and weapons, and improving on outdated technology. The Soviet Union did what it could to keep up with America's might, designing fighter jets to counter some of the best fighters in the skies.

The MiG-29 and Su-27 were two of the USSR's top jets and they've stood the test of time, continuing to fly in modern combat zones. They were both designed in the '70s but weren't delivered to their operators until the '80s. The MiG-29 was the first of the two out the gate in 1983, while the Soviet Air Force didn't receive the Su-27 until 1985.

Both planes had their own distinct purpose. The MiG filled multiple roles, from air-to-air combat to air-to-ground attack missions. Engineers for the Su-27 set out to make it a plane that could defend well against other airborne targets from fighter jets to bombers. Here's how the two compare.