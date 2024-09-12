China's New J-20 Fighter Jet Has One Advantage Over The West

The United States has been busy over the past 20+ years developing its latest and greatest fifth-generation fighters, the F-22 Raptor and the F-35A Lightning II. Those two aircraft are gradually replacing older models in America's inventory, but the U.S. isn't the only nation developing new fighters. The People's Republic of China has been hard at work developing its latest fighters, the Chengdu J-20 and the Shenyang FC-31. These new fighters are designed to counter the new U.S. aircraft, and they're somewhat comparable.

Advertisement

The Chengdu J-20 is a transforming stealth fighter jet, so it's got a few tricks up its sleeves. The aircraft entered the People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) in March 2017, and it's quickly proving itself to be capable. It has the ability to launch its two drones while in operation, which is something that hasn't been done via a fighter before. That said, concerns in the West over the aircraft are less about its technology and more about its numbers. China has been quick to develop and field its new toy, which is proving problematic given the PRC's ability to mass produce them.

While in full production, the United States is capable of producing 156 F-35A Lightning II aircraft each year. That's a lot of jets to make in a calendar year when you're talking about some of the most technologically advanced aircraft ever made. On the other hand, China's ability to mass produce its J-20 has some in the West nervous because, while America's fifth-generation fighters may be superior, China's ability to produce massive numbers of its jets could give it an advantage over the West.

Advertisement

[Featured image by N509FZ via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]