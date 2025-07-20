Here's How The Sixth-Gen F-47 Fighter Jet Got Its Name

In March 2025, the U.S. government announced it will be working on the next generation of fighter jet to join its illustrious military ranks: the F-47. The country already owns a few jets counted among the most advanced and fastest fighter jets known to man — think the F-35 Lightning II and the F-22 Raptor, respectively. However, that doesn't mean innovation and daring technological advancements should cease. The F-35 and F-22 are known to serve different yet defined roles in combat, which could suggest that the F-47 will have its own specialized role in the field. Currently, little information is available about the sixth-generation fighter jet, including where and by whom it will be built. However, we now know how it got its name.

On March 21, 2025, President Trump revealed details of the Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) initiative, with one of the key announcements being the F-47. In his statement (via C-SPAN), the president named the fighter jet and revealed that "the generals picked the title," and that "it is a beautiful number." Since President Trump is the 47th president of the U.S., some believed that the aircraft's name was in his honor. While that may be partly true, since the jet's name reflects the president's support for the program, the F-47 was also named after the P-47 Thunderbolt, a famous World War II fighter plane known to many military pilots of its era as the "Juggernaut."