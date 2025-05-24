Where Will America's New F-47 Fighter Jet Be Built?

More than two and a half decades have passed since the U.S. brought together 19 countries to assist in building the renowned F-35 Lightning II fighter jet. The plane is an interesting piece of machinery, to say the least, with many hailing it as the most advanced jet fighter ever built. It has achieved several feats over its lifetime, some of which, like hovering in place, have been exhibited only by a handful of fighter jets to date. However, despite its many successes and remaining in active service, the U.S. has already announced the next generation of fighter jet, the F-47. While it may sound like the F-47 is set to replace the F-35, those in the know will quickly mention that the plane is actually a successor to the F-22 Raptor, another revered fighter that has more than earned its place among the greats.

Advertisement

Boeing recently won the contract to build the F-47, with the company looking to work on the project in St. Louis, Missouri, where its defense business is based. St. Louis is also home to one of Boeing's major manufacturing and engineering facilities, with a staggering 16,000 employees involved in the company's operations in the area. Today, we are examining the current stage of the F-47 development cycle and the facilities in the region where it is being built.