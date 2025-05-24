Where Will America's New F-47 Fighter Jet Be Built?
More than two and a half decades have passed since the U.S. brought together 19 countries to assist in building the renowned F-35 Lightning II fighter jet. The plane is an interesting piece of machinery, to say the least, with many hailing it as the most advanced jet fighter ever built. It has achieved several feats over its lifetime, some of which, like hovering in place, have been exhibited only by a handful of fighter jets to date. However, despite its many successes and remaining in active service, the U.S. has already announced the next generation of fighter jet, the F-47. While it may sound like the F-47 is set to replace the F-35, those in the know will quickly mention that the plane is actually a successor to the F-22 Raptor, another revered fighter that has more than earned its place among the greats.
Boeing recently won the contract to build the F-47, with the company looking to work on the project in St. Louis, Missouri, where its defense business is based. St. Louis is also home to one of Boeing's major manufacturing and engineering facilities, with a staggering 16,000 employees involved in the company's operations in the area. Today, we are examining the current stage of the F-47 development cycle and the facilities in the region where it is being built.
Boeing has been making military aircraft through the 20th century
While Boeing is mainly known for its commercial planes, some of which like the 777, have embodied the essence of modern air travel, the company has also produced several impactful military planes in the past. Some of its aircraft, like the XF8B, Model 15, and the P-12, served through the 20th century, while others, like the C-17 Globemaster III and F/A-18 Super Hornet, are still in service today. So, the company might know a thing or two about how to make a good aircraft when it comes to military planes.
For the F-47, the development circle seems to have already begun, with the U.S. president confirming that much of what is needed to put the plane together has already been built. Even more interesting is that there have been F-47 aircraft flying since 2020, although these particular jets have been noted to be experimental. With a more streamlined and accelerated development timeline than previous fighter programs like the F-35, the F-47 might arrive before we know it. Let's take a look at the facilities where the plane is set to be built.
St. Louis is responsible for some of aviation's most impressive aircraft
Boeing has had a presence in St. Louis for over 80 years. Several of the company's aircraft, like the F/A-18 Hornet, have been built there. Other notable mentions include the AV-8B Harrier II, assembled at the Boeing St. Louis plant, and the 777-9, whose components are built in the same location. Boeing recently began a $1.8 billion plant expansion, which included building an advanced combat aircraft facility near Airport Road and James S. McDonnell Boulevard. The expansion is set to provide more jobs for locals, while also gearing up for the production of the company's aircraft, including the F-47.
Jets like the F-35 Lightning II have had most of their parts and components built in different parts of the world. While several of these parts are usually assembled in the U.S. to make the aircraft, some countries, such as Italy, have assembly and check-out facilities where the F-35 is put together, maintained, and updated. The U.S. has yet to announce whether such arrangements will be implemented once the F-47 goes into full production.