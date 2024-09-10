Is The F-35 Really The Most Advanced Jet In The World & How Many Does The US Have?

When a Messerschmitt Me 262 launched an attack on a British Havilland Mosquito over Munich during World War II, it made history as the first fighter jet to engage in combat. The technological advancements that came in the ensuing years would revolutionize air combat, making fighter jets an indispensable part of modern warfare.

Advertisement

If you're wondering how many fighter jets exist in the world today, the answer is nearly 15,000, with the United States having the largest active fleet. The U.S. Air Force operates several fighter jets, including the famous F-35.

The F-35, or the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II as it is formally known, entered service in 2015. It is powerful but stealthy, and can reach a speed of approximately Mach 1.6 (around 1,200 mph). But is the F-35 really the most advanced fighter jet in the world, or is this perception a result of media hype and defense industry dynamics? How many F-35 fighter jets does the U.S. have?