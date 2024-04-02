Here's What Makes The F-35 Pilot Helmet So Unique

The Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II is the most advanced single-engine stealth combat aircraft ever built. It is a marvel of avionic engineering, and since it entered active service in 2015, it has proven its effectiveness in and out of combat operations for the United States and its allies. When people think of the F-35, they likely picture the aircraft while considering its many capabilities, like the plane's lightning speed, while some may picture the pilots and the training they require to operate such an advanced aircraft.

An afterthought might find its way to the helmet those pilots wear whenever they fly an F-35. That helmet is a feat of engineering unlike any pilot's helmet that preceded it, and while it may not look like much, a ton of technology is packed inside. The F-35 doesn't have a canopy heads-up display (HUD) — that information is instead displayed in real-time on the helmet's visor, offering a more immersive experience that extends the pilot's combat capabilities through vision.

On top of that, pilots don't simply go to a bin and pull out a helmet before each flight; each helmet is personally fitted to every pilot. This makes each helmet, known as the Collins Aerospace F-35 Helmet Mounted Display System (HMDS), unique to the pilot using them. Each helmet fits perfectly to increase a pilot's situational analysis, flight safety, and visual accuracy, as they also use the HUD for targeting. A pilot can utilize the F-35's tracking system to lock onto a target by visually looking at an enemy aircraft.