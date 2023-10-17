How The Lighting Speed Of The F-35 Takes A Toll On Its Pilots

The Lockheed Martin F-35 Lighting II is a fifth-generation United States stealth fighter jet capable of reaching speeds of Mach 1.6 or 1,228 miles per hour. As one of the world's most advanced pieces of aviation technology, this supersonic jet can accelerate from .8 to 1.2 Mach in just eight seconds. In other words, the jet moves at supersonic speeds and can go from 610 to 920 mph in less time than it would take for you to tie your shoes.

While this innovative plane is a modern technological feat, it also has the unintended effect of putting a lot of stress on the pilots' bodies. According to an Insider interview, Monessa "Siren" Balzhiser, an F-35 test pilot for Lockheed Martin, said, "pilots come out looking like they are 100 years old."

Accelerating and decelerating at such high velocities puts a lot of pressure or G forces on the human body. Most people can withstand anywhere from 4G to 6G, but pilots often have to withstand up to 9G when accelerating and turning in the F-35. While pilots possess years of advanced training to prepare them for this, it doesn't make them impervious to the negative health effects.