How Fast Is Supersonic Flight And How Does It Work?

According to NASA, supersonic speeds are given a Mach number. Mach 1 is the speed of sound. Mach 2 is twice the speed of sound, and so on. Fighter jets like the McDonnell-Douglas F-15 Eagle are capable of flying at 1,875 miles per hour or about Mach 2.5. The SR-71 Blackbird, a Cold War-era reconnaissance plane could reach speeds of over Mach 3.

As for actually achieving those speeds, it takes a little bit of aerodynamic ingenuity, and a lot of power. The first fighter jet, the Third Reich's Me 262 was powered by dual Junker Jumo 004 engines that put out a combined 3,940 pounds of thrust. That allowed it to reach 540 miles per hour. The Bell X-1, on the other hand, had a rocket engine that threw out 6,000 pounds of thrust.

There's also the issue of air resistance. Standing outside on a calm day, the air around you doesn't seem like much of an obstacle, but once you start reaching speeds of well over 700 miles per hour, the air acts more like a brick wall. The Bell X-1 overcame this problem by cutting right through the air. It was designed to take the shape of a bullet, in this case, a Browning Machine Gun .50 Caliber round. Its shape, combined with its then unheard-of amount of thrust allowed the plane to literally break through the sound barrier.

As with cars, most speed-related problems can be solved by throwing more power at them. That's why ultra-modern jets like the F/A-18 Super Hornet can reach speeds of up to Mach 1.6. It's not only shaped to cut through the air, but 34,000 pounds of thrust helps quite a bit.