Here's How Many Fighter Jets Exist In The World Today

The world's first operational fighter jet made its battlefield debut during World War II. The Messerschmitt Me 262 (nicknamed Schwalbe) attacked a British Havilland Mosquito that was flying over Munich. Messerschmitt produced more than 1,400 Me 262s during the war, but only around 300 actually saw combat — some were destroyed on the ground by American troops, while others couldn't fly due to technical issues.

British, American, and Soviet fighter jets also arrived on scene during WWII. Serious improvements to technology were made in the 1950s and 1960s, but some of the most substantial innovations were seen in the early 1990s, with the introduction of fifth generation fighter jets. With more powerful engines, advanced avionics, and improved firepower capabilities, these fighter jets are shaping the future of aerial combat.

At present, several nations are investing significant resources in developing sixth generation fighter jets. The U.S. Military, for example, is working on a fighter jet that will be equipped with an adaptive engine. The question is, how many fighter jets exist in the world today?