America's New 6th-Gen Fighter Jet Will Most Likely Be Equipped With This Cutting-Edge Engine

It's an open secret that the U.S. military is actively developing a new fighter jet more advanced and capable than its cutting-edge F-35 Lightning II. Known as the Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) program, there has been much speculation about its capabilities and the weapons it can carry. However, amidst all the exciting discussions, one crucial element is often overlooked: What engine will keep it flying?

From the outset, advanced propulsion has been a key part of the NGAD program's goal. The chosen engine must provide a significant leap in capability compared to its predecessors, offering higher, more efficient thrust, increased cooling, and power generation, all while being more durable and reliable than any engine currently in the U.S. inventory.

It's a tall order, but one that the Air Force deems urgent enough to award five veteran engine manufacturers – Boeing, General Electric, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, and Pratt & Whitney – a $975 million contract each to develop an engine design that can meet all the requirements by the 2030s. This effort is part of a sub-program of NGAD called Next-Generation Adaptive Propulsion (NGAP).

Fortunately, we don't have to wait for long to get a glimpse of what such an engine might look like. GE Aerospace has unveiled its XA100 engine, while Pratt has also published details about its XA103 prototype. But what makes these engines so special?

[Featured image by GE Aviation via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | Public Domain]