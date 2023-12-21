What Is The Air Force NGAD Program, And What Does It Mean For The Future Of Jet Fighters?

Throughout America's military history, there have been several initiatives to update its aircraft. Whether it was the Multistage Improvement Program (MSIP) for the F-15 Eagle Fighter Jet or the Joint Strike Fighter (JSF) Program that spawned the United States Air Force's fifth-generation fighter jets, the constant advancement of military flight technology seems never-ending as threats worldwide continue to ramp up engineering capabilities.

The Next Generation Air Dominance platform (NGAD) is the Air Force's latest initiative to upgrade its aging fleet of fighter and bomber jets. While some details on the program remain clandestine, there is plenty to ascertain from what officials have announced and what military leaders and experts are saying.

Simply put, the NGAD platform is the latest collaboration between the leading aerospace and aeronautical engineering companies to develop America's next-generation fighter jets, which will likely service the armed forces for decades to come.