6 Of The Strangest NASA X-Planes Ever Developed

The Armstrong Flight Research Center in Edwards, California, is home to NASA's experimental plane program, known as X-Planes. These experimental aircraft defy common convention, as the research center serves as one of the main sources of new aeronautic discovery and new technology in the world.

Originally founded in 1946, the program was established when the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics met to uncover the effects of traveling faster than the speed of sound — a goal they would accomplish when Army Air Force Cpt. Charles "Chuck" Yeager broke the sound barrier and exceeded Mach 1 just a year later.

Since then, the Armstrong Flight Research Center has been the center of new scientific discoveries, as well as the catalyst for some very strange and unique aircraft designs. As odd as some of these designs may seem, many of the X-Planes developed by NASA would go on to solve important questions in science and inspire modern commercial and military aircraft.