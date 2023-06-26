How NASA's X-59 QueSST Could Help Bring Supersonic Travel To The Masses

Since 1947, when Air Force Maj. Chuck Yeager broke the sound barrier going 700 mph in a Bell X-1 aircraft, the study of supersonic flight has only advanced. Now, NASA is working on a project that, when completed, may lead to the proliferation of commercial supersonic flight — meaning air travel would become much faster than it is currently.

This plane, called the X-59 Quiet SuperSonic Technology (QueSST) aircraft, is a research craft in development by the Advanced Air Vehicles Program and the Integrated Aviation Systems Program. According to the organization, the program has two goals: to quiet the sound of the sonic boom associated with supersonic flight and record information about on-the-ground perception of the aircraft.

"Using this data, new sound-based rules regarding supersonic flight over land can be written and adopted, which would open the doors to new commercial cargo and passenger markets to provide faster-than-sound air travel," NASA wrote in the program's overview.