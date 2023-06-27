10 Best Military Drones In The World In 2023

Uncrewed combat aerial vehicles (UCAV) are used by militaries worldwide for various functions, including surveillance, collecting intelligence, target acquisition, reconnaissance, and the delivery of ordnance such as missiles and bombs. There is a multitude of different types of drones currently in use by various armed forces.

These can be grouped into four general categories, starting with microdrones, such as the Black Hornet, measuring a mere 1-inch-by-4-inches, which British soldiers used to peek over walls in Afghanistan. Then there are small tactical drones, such as the Fulmar X, a mini-UAV used primarily for its ISTAR (Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition, and Reconnaissance) capabilities, able to fly for about 12 hours, reach speeds of 150 kilometers per hour, and with a range of 800 km.

Medium-sized reconnaissance drones are the most commonly used. These medium-range UAVs are used for ISTAR and are also known as Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) or High-Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) drones. An example is the German-made LUNA (Penzberg) used in Afghanistan and Kosovo since 2000, which has a range of about 100 kilometers. Finally, there are large combat and surveillance drones, among which the largest and most expensive is the Northrop Grumman Global Hawk. The drone has sophisticated ISTAR capabilities and flies at an altitude of up to 18,000 meters, well above commercial air traffic. A single Global Hawk drone costs more than $130 million, not including the supporting ground infrastructure. Spanning all scales, here are 10 of the best military drones in the world in 2023.