Are Tanks Useless In The Modern Age? Here's What Experts Have Said

There is little denying the influence and importance of the tank in modern armies. With more than 70,000 tanks in active service around the world, they make up a huge part of every military force. In numerous conflicts and wars, they've proved effective at pushing through enemy lines and acting as a protector to infantry troops on the ground. Yet, their dominance may well be coming to an end.

Recent wars, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the Second Nagorno-Karabakh War between Armenia and Azerbaijan, have cast doubt on the role of tanks. In these conflicts, they've been outgunned and destroyed en masse by infantry weapons and the best military drones. Recent news that certain countries are cutting back their tank fleets and the U.S. Marine Corps is scrapping its three tank battalions has led to speculation that the tank as we know it might not be as useful as it once was.

To determine what the future may hold for the tank, and whether it will continue to play a major role or become obsolete, SlashGear has examined the thoughts of several experts, from defense analysts to strategic planners, historians, and military personnel.