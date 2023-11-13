What Makes The UK's Challenger 2 Tank So Special

Some tanks have sacrificed heavier weapons for increased maneuverability. Others have even been able to float, such as the Soviet Union's three-ton T-37, which was introduced in the early 1930s. The British Challenger 2, however, sets itself apart by doubling down on everything that may be expected of a modern tank: Incredible defensive capacities and the firepower to back all of that up.

Here's a closer look at the creation of the Challenger family, its potential future, and exactly what makes the Challenger 2, in particular, such a formidable opponent to face on the battlefield, up there with the likes of the M1 Abrams.

The Challenger 1 was conceived as an upgrade of the British Chieftain tank. The Chieftain's primary shortcoming was its lack of armor, leaving it vulnerable to opposing tank fire. The British developed so-called Stillbrew armor as a sort of on-the-go patch for this, but a far better solution was still to come: the Challenger family.

Challenger 1 was reinforced with Chobham Armor, a secretive blend of metal and lightweight textiles that rendered it more resilient than the previous model. The Challenger 1 entered service in 1983 and, over its lifetime, would receive offensive boons such as the fearsome cannon CHARM. When it was retired in late 2000, the Challenger 2 would take up its mantle as a mighty weapon and nigh-immovable object with aplomb.