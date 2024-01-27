10 Of The Most Expensive Military Tanks Ever Built

While modern warfare has changed dramatically since the days that tanks were first introduced in the early 1900s, the armored vehicle still plays a hugely important role in combat. Whether as a defensive deterrent or a sophisticated piece of attacking hardware, the main battle tank is a force to be reckoned with and can perform a vast array of functions on the battlefield. Even with today's advancement in drone technology and artificial intelligence, more than 100 years of development and refinement have created hugely impressive tanks.

The main battle tanks that most people are familiar with are a fine balance between firepower, mobility, and defensive prowess that use some of the most high-tech parts on the planet. They can take decades to research and develop, costing manufacturers billions to bring them to market. That's because they often utilize rare, composite materials that provide the best protection against attack and help keep them from being too heavy to move around effectively.

The result of all of that is that today's tanks are some of the most expensive pieces of equipment that any military purchases for its armies. Out of all the currently available tanks, these are the most costly.