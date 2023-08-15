10 Of The Worst Military Tanks Ever Built

The first operational Soviet tank, the T-18, was heavily inspired by France's Renault FT, which was a small light tank. Building on the experience, successive designs would be much larger and more capable machines. However, this went awry with the T-35. It is a sizable unit coming in at 54 tons, powered by a 580-hp aero engine. But sitting atop this giant machine are five turrets with a large 76-mm gun in the main turret flanked by four turrets with a 45-mm gun in each. It required a hefty crew of a dozen troops to operate, a gunner and loader for each turret plus the driver and commander.

It may have been more appropriate to call this the T-35 Overkill because that's what it was. It was designed to take on enemies from all sides, and it did look fearsome. But it moved at a snail's pace off-road, was difficult to steer, and was so tall it was easily spotted from a distance. Yet, despite being so heavy, its 20 and 30-mm armor was easily penetrated. Of the 61 built, all but a few were lost during the invasion by Germany in WWII, mostly owing to mechanical issues.

The Soviet T-35 seems to have been built with a "bigger is better" strategy. Alas, the Soviets learned that future designs should focus on one competent gun of sufficient size with heavier armor thanks to the failures of the T-35.