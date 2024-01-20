Everything You Need To Know About The Leopard 2 Battle Tank

Since being invaded in 2022, Ukraine has received military aid from several nations to help its war against Russia, including both financial support and supplies of weapons and other defensive equipment. However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made it clear that his nation needed something in particular to survive the conflict — tanks. Regarding previous support Ukraine had already received after months of fighting, President Zelenskyy said in 2023, "I can thank you hundreds of times ... but hundreds of 'thank you' are not hundreds of tanks."

Though Ukraine had hoped for hundreds of tanks to be donated to their cause, initially, Germany sent 14 of its Leopard 2s. Since then, Ukraine has received over a hundred more, including from other nations like Spain and Canada, as well as other advanced battle tanks, like the M1 Abrams. It took some time for Ukrainian soldiers to be trained on the tanks, but they soon entered battle.

While the war has involved countless air strikes and some fighting on the Black Sea, much of the conflict is over land, where tanks are an invaluable resource to both sides. The mobility, firepower, and effectiveness of the Leopard 2 make it especially useful over both the urban and the rough, wooded terrain that makes up large portions of the battlefield between Russian and Ukrainian forces.

Several Leopard 2s have already been destroyed since deploying in Ukraine, to the point where the country is now relying more and more on cheaper, less formidable tanks. This has also made Germany and other countries more reluctant to send more, and — as the deadly and costly war enters its third year — it's unclear what the future for the Leopard 2 in the conflict will be.