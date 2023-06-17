M1 Abrams Vs Leopard 2: Which Is The Better Tank?

Ever since tanks first arrived on the battlefield in World War I, well over a century ago, tracked armored combat vehicles have been a necessity in combat, even now in the age of drones and cyber warfare, on modern fronts in Ukraine and the Middle East. For NATO forces, two of the most prominent tanks are the American M1 Abrams and the German Leopard 2. Both main battle tanks are multi-ton technological marvels of modern engineering in their own ways and both are being given to Ukrainian troops fighting the Russian Federation's arsenal of tanks.

Given that both the United States and Germany are decidedly allies and part of NATO, it's highly unlikely an Abrams would ever square off against a Leopard 2, but it begs asking the question. Given the choice between them, what is the better tank for a 21st century conflict. Does the M1 Abrams have enough turbine-driven muscle to eke out a victory over the Leopard 2. Or will the classically solid German engineering of the Leopard 2 propel itself to the spot of top tank?