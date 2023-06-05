The M1 Abrams Has Been A Top-Tier Tank For 40 Years Thanks To Its Engineering

The M1 Abrams is the current main battle tank of the U.S. military and has been in service since the early 1980s, but the first time it saw real combat was during First Gulf War in 1991. While a lot of tanks have one or two features that set it apart from other armored units, like a high top speed or a potent turret gun, the Abrams has four different elements that make it one of the most dominant pieces of ground combat technology on the battlefield today. Those elements are the tanks gun, its powerplant, its maneuverability, and certainly the armor.

No self-respecting modern tank would be complete without a huge cannon, and the Abrams delivers with the M256 120 mm smoothbore tank gun. It was originally engineered by Rheinmetall, a German defense company. It is also the same gun used by variations of Germany's Leopard 2 tank where it's designated as the L44. According to soldiers who fought in Desert Storm, the range of the gun itself was so far, that Abrams tanks could fire on enemy tanks while sitting safely out of range from return fire.