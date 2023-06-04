Boeing's New 'Ghost Bat' Drone Uses AI To Support Fighter Jets

AI software is sure to change the world, for better or for worse is to be determined. The way we work, the way we surf the Internet, the way we shop on Amazon, and so many other facets of our lives are expected to be transformed by it.

AI isn't just about impressive chatbots like ChatGPT, though. As is so often the case, the most remarkable technology isn't that which is in civilian hands. Military aircraft are capable of speed, maneuverability, and other feats that commercial aircraft certainly aren't, and drones are of tremendous use in a military capacity. From the million-dollar Turkish Bayraktar to the approximately $2000 Chinese DJI Mavic, drones can be stealthy spies, devastating weapons, and everything between on a battlefield. The Ghost Bat drone from Boeing has advanced AI that will allow it to do all of these things.

Here's a closer look at this incredible new technology, and just how sophisticated its systems are poised to be.