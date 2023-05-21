Amazon's Shopping App May Soon Seem A Bit More Intrusive Thanks To Generative AI

We're all familiar with just how overbearing ads can be. You might buy a one-off product as a birthday gift for a friend or a piece of office furniture, only for twice-weekly email newsletters and pop-ups for every single product in a company's catalog to pester you forever more.

This is the great blessing and curse of online shopping: We have 24/7 access to shop storefronts from the comfort of our own homes, and they can have almost the very same access to us in return. One of the biggest names in the business, the worldwide titan that is Amazon, knows this better than most. The advance of generative AI such as Bing Chat and ChatGPT represents great opportunities for many, and for the company, it seems that it's going to be used to make the Amazon app easier to navigate, more personalized and even more profitable.

Here's how generative AI appears to be being brought to the app, and what it may mean for the average shopper's experience.