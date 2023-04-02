This Chrome Extension Lets You Use ChatGPT On Any Web Page

To get started, you need to install the Merlin Chrome extension in your web browser. Because it's a Chrome extension, it will only work with Chromium-based web browsers, including Google Chrome, Vivaldi, Brave, Opera, and similar. It does not currently work on Microsoft Edge despite it also being based on Chromium.

Head over to Merlin's dedicated page on the Chrome Web Store from your browser and click "Add to Chrome." Another dialog box will appear, warning you that Merlin can read your data on all websites. While that can be concerning to some users, Merlin's Privacy Policy states that it does not collect personal information such as your IP address, contents on all web pages, and information about your device. It may, however, collect information about the prompts and any text you select on a website for the chatbot to provide relevant information.

If these conditions are acceptable to you, click "Add extension" on the pop-up to resume the installation process. Next, you will need to sign up with a Google account or your email to start using ChatGPT via Merlin. Once you create an account or log in to the extension, Merlin is set to roll.