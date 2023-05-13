Here's Why The US Airforce Is Retiring The MQ-9 Reaper Drone

The U.S. Air Force has made the decision to retire the MQ-9 Reaper, with plans to phase out the UAV platform by 2035. The Reaper has been an integral part of surveillance and forward strike capabilities for two decades, but it's a slow-moving aircraft that the Air Force is clearly looking to improve upon.

To the casual observer, removing the Reaper from service might sound like a strange move. The aircraft has flown countless missions in a wide range of hazardous combat zones around the world. The platform allows service members to achieve their missions without having to enter dangerous situations. Yet, as the national defense strategy continues to evolve over time, there's a constant need to reevaluate the efficacy of existing tools and make preparations to replace those which have aged out of their peak effectiveness. With the threat landscape seen by America's military continuing to change, a new approach may be required in the coming years.

Even so, voices from across the Intelligence Community and defense industry are pointing to areas in which the MQ-9 Reaper can still make a positive impact, even after a new platform takes its place over the battlefield.