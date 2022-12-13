The Biggest Ways Drones Have Evolved Over The Years

When you consider that the first commercially viable consumer drone hit the shelves in 2010, it was at once amazing and maybe an understatement when Interesting Engineering speculated that we might be in the "golden age" of drone tech. Drones are improving dramatically and rapidly. Toy drones have already become both cheap and good; prosumer models have done so well that they've generated a glut of drone photographers and licensed pilots, and there's no limit to the commercial and military purposes for which drones are being deployed.

This sudden (if predictable) success of drones was the result of a perfect storm of many convergent factors. The timing of the biggest players in consumer and prosumer drones was impeccable, leading to the launch of the most influential products between 2010 and 2013. Meanwhile, the smartphone market was also exploding, which contributed to lower prices and the broader availability of microcontrollers and sensors that were relevant to drones.

Overseas companies and a strong hobbyist community (reminiscent of the early days of 3D printing) advanced innovations while U.S. companies were hamstrung by what was effectively a regulatory ban on commercial drones between 2007 and 2016 (via Rotor Drone Pro). Finally, in 2016 the FAA issued 14 CFR Part 107, enabling commercial drones to operate in U.S. skies. Though this didn't actually resolve many regulatory issues, within about a month, 80,000 commercial and government drones were registered with the FAA, kicking off an immediately healthy commercial drone industry.