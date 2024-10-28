5 Boeing Military Planes In Service Today

Boeing is probably among the first names that comes to mind when you think of passenger planes and commercial aviation, and understandably so. This American corporation is behind some of the world's most popular passenger aircraft, including massive people-carriers like the Boeing 747 Jumbo Jet, the Boeing 777, and the modern Boeing 787 Dreamliner jet. The company also makes the Boeing 737 Max jet, one of the most popular — and of late, one of the most safety-issue-plagued — passenger planes in the world. Along with its chief rival, Airbus, Boeing controls nearly all of the world's passenger plane manufacturing business.

Advertisement

But based on overall revenue, Boeing also is among the largest defense contractors on the planet. In fact, the company's Boeing Defense, Space & Security division has a long history of making military aircraft, dating back to 1917, the year the company received its first military contract. Given that the company has over a century of experience designing and manufacturing military planes, Boeing has witnessed both successes and failures.

Today, we take a look at a handful of military planes made by Boeing that are in active service by the U.S. armed forces and their allies across the globe. Given that some military planes from Being are fairly famous and well-known, we are looking at some of the company's lesser-known, but important, military planes.

Advertisement