Everything To Know About Boeing's C-17 Globemaster III

The first C-17 Globemaster III Boeing produced took to the air in September 1991 and the United States Air Force had first dibs, purchasing a total of 223 of them. Boeing delivered the first C-17 in June 1993 to the USAF, but the Air Force's first C-17 squadron wasn't operational until January 1995. Since then, a total of eight other countries plus the Strategic Airlift Capability (SAC) initiative purchased C-17s from the aerospace firm.

The Globemaster III is a giant cargo plane with the versatility to transport both personnel and equipment. Its cargo bay floor is designed in such a way that it can load up wheeled vehicles like tanks, or the crew can flip up built-in rollers to accommodate pallets. Additionally, it can transport troops from base to base or deploy up to 102 paratroopers into a combat zone when needed. Thanks to its high-lift wing, slats, and externally blown flaps, the C-17 doesn't require large runways to land or takeoff.

It can successfully use runways as thin as 90 feet and as short as 3,500 feet. For comparison, the typical length of a commercial runway is roughly 8,000 feet.