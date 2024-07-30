Who Makes The C-17 Globemaster III's Engines & Just How Much Power Do They Produce

Built to carry lots of personnel, equipment, and vehicles, the C-17 Globemaster III can be described as anything but small. First deployed in 1993, the transport plane is 174 feet long and over 55 feet tall, with a wingspan of nearly 170 feet. Its maximum takeoff weight is a whopping 585,000 pounds — well over 290 tons — which is why it needs multiple powerful engines to get it in, and keep it in, the air. The C-17 Globemaster III is powered by four Pratt & Whitney F117-PW-100 turbofan engines, which each produce 40,440 pounds of thrust.

Based on the PW2040 engine used by the Boeing 757, the F117-PW-100 is customized for military use and delivers higher operational performance, lower fuel burn, and improved maintenance diagnostics, in addition to meeting all current and anticipated commercial engine requirements for low noise and exhaust emissions.

With four F117 turbofan engines giving the C-17 its thrust, the cargo plane can reach speeds of 450 knots at 28,000 feet and has a service ceiling of 45,000 feet at cruising speed. The aircraft has an unrefueled range of approximately 2,400 nautical miles, but with in-flight refueling capabilities it has practically unlimited range, making it a perfect transport option for the military.

While it can carry 102 troops, 36 litter and 54 ambulatory patients and attendants, and 170,900 pounds of cargo, it only needs a crew of three — two pilots and one loadmaster — to operate. Considering the Globemaster III can take off and land on runways as short as 3,500 feet and just 90 feet wide, it's no wonder the Air Force relies so heavily on the C-17 and the powerful Pratt & Whitney engines that fly it.