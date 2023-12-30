The Pratt & Whitney Engine That Changed Air Travel Forever

Amelia Earhart's famous aircraft, the Lockheed Electra 10E Special, was her choice for the tragic round-the-world journey that ended with her disappearance. It was selected in part because Electra was powered by a very special piece of equipment: the Wasp engine.

This mechanical wonder has been instrumental in shaping air travel. In turn, this opened additional windows in the industry. The development of the Wasp is one of the most significant steps in aviation history, yet the process was so troubled it's a wonder it happened at all. This is the story of how the Wasp was developed, what it meant for the industry, and the sheer size of its legacy.

Frederick Rentschler was central to the creation of the Wasp engine. With the U.S. Army Signal Corps in World War I, he had worked closely with Wright-Martin's Hispano-Suiza engines, also serving as the president of Wright. He parted ways with the company when it proved reluctant to innovate with its approach to new engine technologies.

A radial engine, Rentschler determined, would be much lighter than the hefty ones that were widely used. An air-cooling system, rather than a liquid-cooling one, could be the key to improved performance. The end result of this line of thinking was the remarkable Wasp.