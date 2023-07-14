8 Revolutionary Engines That Changed Aviation Forever

Crewed flight is unquestionably one of the greatest achievements of the 20th century. Not only did it significantly expand the scope of what we, as humans, can achieve, but it also revolutionized the way we trade, the way we communicate, and of course, the way we travel. While much is said about the pioneers and aircraft that represented successive generations of aviation evolution, without the internal combustion engine (which later included jet engine technology), none of it — quite literally — would have gotten off the ground.

There are relatively few players in the aircraft engine manufacturing industry, dominated by U.S. and European brands. Some even form alliances to get the best results. In commercial aviation, success is usually measured by how safely and economically an aircraft can transport goods and passengers, paying close attention to emission levels and engine noise, while in military service and space travel, their functions are more task-specific. One thing all have in common, however, is that the engine is the beating heart of each aircraft, and through the years, it has played a pivotal role in the development of this modern technological marvel.

The following are the engines that made the biggest waves in aviation, revolutionizing not just the industry itself but also the way we live our lives and view the world around us. From a field in Ohio to the outer reaches of the solar system, these machines tell the story of how we ascended to the skies.