Designs from the French aircraft company Aérospatiale (now Airbus) for the A300 medium-range passenger aircraft originated in the 1970s and it would be the first twin-engine widebody airliner. Production of these planes ended in 1984, and they have been flown on medium and long-haul flights for decades by carriers around the world. The A300 fulfilled a need for more passengers than what most commuter planes could carry but on routes that could not support the use of a jumbo jet, such as the Boeing 747 or Airbus A380. However, with its origins more than 50 years ago, the A300 has been superseded by more modern aircraft with better fuel efficiency and advanced avionics, such as the A340.

Although passenger versions of the A300 have largely been replaced by newer planes, UPS still flies with a fleet of A300s. Cockpit upgrades were scheduled to be performed to its fleet of A300 aircraft as recently as 2019. While the A300 has been relegated to cargo duty by Western carriers, at least one was still in service with Iran Air as of 2020 but may have since been stored. Faced with harsh sanctions against civil aviation, Iran is unable to upgrade its flying stock and is forced to keep its aging aircraft in the skies.