The Wooden Wonder Plane That Defied Traditional Aircraft Design

The DH 98 Mosquito (aka "Mossie") was one of the most adaptable aircraft used during World War II, with at least forty-two uniquely different versions built and operated by the British and her Allies. Odd, not only because it flew directly in the face of conventional aircraft design but because the British Air Ministry was "vehemently" against using it at first (via Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum).

De Havilland Aircraft Company, one of the most iconic plane builders in the world (via BAE Systems), was responsible for the Mosquito. A plane so popular with the Allies and so notorious to the Germans that it eventually became known as "The Wooden Wonder."

Ironically, it did not start life as a military warplane but evolved from two pre-existing de Havilland planes. In 1934 the twin-engine 88 Comet was built to participate in the England-Australia Air Race. With a wing and fuselage made from an "advanced plywood skin," it won the first race it entered. Then, in 1938, Imperial Airways put seven of de Havilland's four-engine 91 Albatross air transports into service. Among its innovations, the fuselage was constructed using a robust wooden composite.

When WWII began in September 1939, the world turned its attention to stopping Hitler and his Nazi regime.