Here's Why The US Air Force Is Retiring The Legendary U-2 Spy Plane

An urban legend connects one of rock music's greatest bands with one of history's most famous spy planes. Bono, the lead singer of U2 (the Irish rock band from Dublin), was born on May 10, 1960. The Soviet Union shot down an American U-2 spy plane while it was flying a reconnaissance mission over the U.S.S.R. on May 1, 1960. Some say that tenuous connection is the reason the band took up the name, but ... probably not. However, the U-2 namesake became synonymous with spy planes as a result of both the artist and the U-2 Incident of 1960.

The first U-2, also known as the "Dragon Lady," went into military service in 1956. The "U" stood for utility, and was built by Lockheed Martin so that the CIA and U.S. Air Force (USAF) could effectively conduct high-altitude intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions over Cold War enemies, including both Russia and China at the time.

Twenty U-2s were initially built by Lockheed (surprisingly under budget), with each plane costing less than $1 million. Even though the last new U-2 was built in 1989, thirty-one are still routinely used to gather intelligence around the globe. The spy plane has a wingspan of 105 feet, and typically flies solo missions (though there are two-seater configurations) in excess of 70,000 feet (near space), so pilots must wear fully pressurized flight suits similar to what astronauts wear — like with the SR-71 Blackbird.