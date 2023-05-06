This Massive Military Drone Is Designed To Provide Surveillance In Any Weather

Aerial drones have been part of the battlefield for the past couple of decades and come in all different shapes and sizes. Some are as small as toy helicopters and can easily slip in and out of dangerous areas to provide surveillance without being seen. Others, like the MQ-9 Reaper drone, are much larger and can attack enemy targets and give a bird's eye view to troops on the ground without putting other forces in danger. Larger still is the Northrop Grumman RQ-4 "Global Hawk" drone.

With a wingspan of over 130 feet, the RQ-4 is wider than a Boeing 737-800 passenger plane, but with a length of over 47 feet, it's much shorter, compared to the 737's 129 and a half feet. The massive wingspan combined with the stubby fuselage lends a bizarre, somewhat aquatic creature look to the Global Hawk. The huge hump on the front of the drone doesn't help matters much.

Despite its size and the fact it doesn't carry any weapons, the Global Hawk is still an incredibly formidable piece of machinery in any fight. The airframe is packed to the brim with surveillance equipment to give teams on the ground anywhere on Earth a real-time view of what's happening in the sky, sea, or on the ground, regardless of the weather.