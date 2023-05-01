This Mini Military Drone Costs Almost $200,000 - Here's Why

The easy joke to drop is, "It's the military. It pays more for everything." And you're probably not wrong. It's hard to forget that the Pentagon and the United States Armed Forces have been found paying exorbitant prices for common, everyday items — drones

The simplest answer as to why these drones are so expensive also makes for a cheeky joke: "Because the military pays more for everything." From $14,000 3-D printed toilet seat lids to $1,280 cups and thousand-dollar pliers high military spending is nothing new.

‌Small consumer drones can be purchased for as little as $99. A decent one will typically set you back about $400, with more professional ones running well north of the thousand-dollar mark. These are great for racing through trees, taking incredible panoramic photographs, or stunning videos from previously unseen points of view.

However, the Black Hornet 3 Personal Reconnaissance System has some incredible features that might prove the military is justified in paying a high price for these tiny drones. In 2018, Teledyne FLIR first unveiled the BH3. Soon after, it started winning contracts worth millions from a host of militaries around the world — and for excellent reason. The BH3 gave foot soldiers a high-tech advantage on the battlefield by providing instant situational awareness before they ever engaged in any actual combat.