The Biggest Plane Ever Built Was Destroyed, But You Can Help Rebuild It

Wars destroy lives, countries, and history. Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which began in February 2022, is no exception. And now, the largest plane ever built can be counted among the casualties of this conflict. The destruction of the Antonov An-225 Mriya was confirmed a year ago today. It turns out that the history-making aircraft was being stored in a hangar at Gostomel airport. It is not yet known exactly what happened, but we do know some details.

Russian forces seized Gostomel roughly three days into the conflict, and a fire blazed through the airport. The An-225 Mriya was hit at some point, though it is unknown which side fired the shot or shots that hit it. The damage done to An-225 Mriya caused the plane to catch fire, and that fire subsequently destroyed the aircraft. Russian vehicles were pictured close tothe aircraft as it was burning. The loss of the largest aircraft in history caused an outpouring of grief and disappointment around the world.

A year has passed, and there is hope of a rebuild. There is also an opportunity for people around the world to help fund that rebuild and get a taste of what flying An-225 Mriya was like at the same time — virtually of course.