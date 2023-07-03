Rolls-Royce Spectre First Drive: Half-Million Dollar EV Comes With Surprises

For a company so proud of its V12 gas engine, Rolls-Royce went to amusingly extreme lengths to make owners forget it was there. Now, with the arrival of Spectre and the new age of electrification the coupe represents, the storied British brand can do away with its 6.75-litre, twelve-cylinder compromise. Goodbye, embarrassing internal combustion vibrations; farewell, infuriating noises from all those oily, inconvenient moving parts.

Rolls-Royce likes to tell you two things about its move to EVs. The first is that company co-founder Charles Rolls presaged it all the way back in 1900 when he declared electric cars "perfectly noiseless and clean" but warned they wouldn't be practical "for many years to come." The second is that Spectre is "a Rolls-Royce first, an electric car second."

Chris Davies/SlashGear

You have plenty of options, shopping for electric luxury. Lucid's Air and BMW's i7 bring a tech-first vision; Tesla's Model S Plaid serves up speed. Others can be lavish, or particularly rewarding to drive; none command the $420,000+ price tag of a Spectre or its singular focus.

Then again, when your target audience already has a garage full of exotic playthings, your new EV doesn't need to do everything. It just needs to be true to itself.