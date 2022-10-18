This Is Rolls-Royce Spectre, An Electric Car Like No Other

Rolls-Royce promised something special from its first all-electric car, and the Spectre certainly delivers. First of what the automaker says will be its new age of electric drive, Spectre is neither short on power nor — in keeping with the Rolls-Royce spirit — hyperbole. In fact, this "Ultra-Luxury Electric Super Coupé," as the team in Goodwood, West Sussex, would have it, takes what we've seen from the company and only makes it more bold.

Rolls-Royce

Of all the automakers embracing electrification, Rolls-Royce arguably makes the most sense. Lashings of torque delivered with levels of hush near-impossible with combustion engines make electric motors an obvious fit for a car company that prides itself on discreet excess.

Rolls-Royce

Pair that with a design language that has never been described as subtle, and you have the recipe for something very unusual. Spectre is no sensible sedan or market-friendly SUV. Instead, Rolls-Royce opted to launch its first EV into one of the most demanding categories: a sports coupe.