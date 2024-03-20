What Makes The Boeing 787 Dreamliner Jet Unique From Other Passenger Jets

Boeing has several different varieties of aircrafts in its 7X7 series, with the 737 being the most produced commercial aircraft still currently in production (although the recent 737 MAX has put the company in major hot water). This naming tradition goes all the way back to the 707 from the late 1950s and has continued through the company's most recent addition to the line, the 787 Dreamliner that was introduced in 2009 and began passenger service in 2011. One might assume that when Boeing makes each new aircraft in this line that the larger the number means the bigger the plane is. That was true for awhile, but the 787 Dreamliner — which began service in the United States in 2012 — breaks that tradition, as it is considerably smaller that the previous 777 model.

So, if its size is not what sets the 787 Dreamliner apart from the previous Boeing models, what does? Mostly, it comes down to technological and design advancements to make the experience of flying much better for both the passengers and the flight crew. Not only do these advancements decrease some of the headaches that can come with flying, but they also make for more efficient flights as well.