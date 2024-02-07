NTSB Finds Boeing 737 Max 9 May Have Lacked Critical Door Bolts

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has submitted a preliminary investigation report on the door blowout accident involving a Boeing 737 Max 9 earlier this month. NTSB investigators found that crucial bolts were missing from the Mid Exit Door (MED) plug. The report indicates that the missing bolts could be linked to faulty repair work involving five rivets roughly six months ago.

"Overall, the observed damage patterns and absence of contact damage or deformation around holes associated with the vertical movement arrestor bolts and upper guide track bolts in the upper guide fittings, hinge fittings, and recovered aft lower hinge guide fitting indicate that four bolts that prevent upward movement of the MED plug were missing before the MED plug moved upward off the stop pads," says the report. Notably, the bolts secure the MED plug in place, which in turn is not supposed to be opened except for inspection and maintenance work.

In the case of the Alaska Airlines incident, it blew off, leading to a rapid decompression in the cabin, forcing the crew to declare an emergency and execute emergency maneuvers. The NTSB's team is still looking into the documentation that was referenced to approve the MED plug restoration work focused on the rivets. There was also an issue with the tolerance of seal flushness, however, it was deemed a minor flaw that didn't require any specific work and was eventually classified as structurally and functionally acceptable. The report further adds the lower attach bolts in the MED plug assembly showed signs of visible fracture.