Kayak Now Lets Travelers Exclude Boeing 737 Max 9 Planes When Booking Flights

Boeing is once again under intense regulatory scrutiny after a door plug went off mid-air on one of its 737 MAX 9 planes, but customers are also actively avoiding its flagship vehicles while booking tickets. Travel search service Kayak says it has experienced an unprecedented 15 times higher usage for a tool that allows customers to exclude certain planes from their flight options.

Kayak introduced the tool back in 2019, letting users exclude or include specific vehicles owing to their personal preferences. Given the scary incident earlier this year in which an Alaska Airlines flight underwent a rapid depressurization that could have ended in a disaster, a healthy bunch of Kayak visitors are filtering out the Boeing 737 MAX 9 airplanes.

"Following the spike in usage, KAYAK moved its filter up so it's more prominent for travelers when searching for a flight," a Kayak spokesperson told 404 Media. In addition to highlighting the option to exclude the aforementioned risk-prone, the company also offers users the option to exclude the still-operational Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft.